Nasarawa Tribunal Proved APC Cheated Ombugadu – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated its Governorship Candidate, David Ombugadu, after he was on Monday declared as the winner of the March 18, 2023 Gubernatorial Election in Nasarawa State by the Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal made the declaration that translated to the sacking of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a terse statement, the PDP said “the victory and the jubilations that greeted the declaration by the people of the state is a testament that the PDP and its Candidate were cheated by the electoral umpire and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“The PDP will continue to reclaim its stolen mandates at the national level and in all the states of the federation.

“Once again, congratulations to @davidombugadu23 and the entire PDP family nationwide.”

