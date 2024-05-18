If PDP Picks Obi in 2027, I’ll Support Him – Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said he will support Peter Obi if the Peoples Democratic Party picks him as its presidential candidate in 2027.

Both men contested the 2019 presidential election with Obi running as Atiku’s vice. They, however, lost to the then incumbent, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2023, both men contested for the presidency but on different platforms, While Atiku was the PDP flag bearer, Obi dumped the party to emerge as the flagbearer of the Labour Party. They, however, both lost to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

In a recent interview with the BCC, Atiku said, “I have said repeatedly and I even said it before the 2023 general elections that if the PDP decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South or South-East specifically, I won’t contest it. As long as it’s the decision of the party, I will abide by it. But I contested the 2023 presidential ticket because it was thrown open to all members of the party.

“If the party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him.”

On the recent visit to his residence by Obi, Atiku said, “It’s just a normal friendly meeting that we often have, particularly among us in the opposition parties. Such meetings are healthy for Nigeria’s democracy and in the country’s interest.”