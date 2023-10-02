PFN Backs EFCC in Fight against Economic and Financial Crimes

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Enugu State chapter, has assured the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of its support in the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

This assurance was given on Thursday, September 28, 2023 by the newly elected Chairman of the Fellowship, Most Reverend Chibiko N.C. Onyeledo when he led officials of the Fellowship on a Courtesy Visit to the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC.

He stressed that, the activities of the EFCC, over the years, have helped the country and the PFN was ready to collaborate with the Commission in all its activities geared towards fighting corruption “and curb the menace of cyber crimes and other financial crimes by telling our members the tricks of fraudsters so that they will not be defrauded”.

He further disclosed that PFN was desirous of maintaining a good relationship with institutions of government, including the EFCC, and sued for more collaboration with the Commission. He also sought guidance on how the certificate of the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, could be obtained by some of his members.

Responding, the Enugu Zonal Commander of the Commission, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE 1 Aliyu Nuhu Naibi, thanked Onyeledo for the visit and stressed that both Christianity and Islam are religions of peace for the good of humanity. “I noticed the calmness and simplicity of your Fellowship and it is commendable. Please, tell your members that the SCUML certificate is free and we operate an open door policy at all times”, he said.