Army Busts IPOB’s Cannibalism, Ritual Killings Camps in Imo

Troops of the Nigerian Army has dislodged members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, from their camps in Imo State where cannibalism, ritual killings and other acts were practiced.

According to a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, for Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II, four notorious camps were on Sunday cleared in Ihube, Aku and Umulolo in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

During the clearance operation, troops encountered many Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) enroute the camps. However, due to superior firepower, the irredentist fled into neighbouring forests with Gun Shot Wounds.

The statement read in part, “It was discovered that the camps were being used to perpetuate atrocities such as cannibalism, occultic practices and ritual killings to instil fears into the law abiding citizens. These were evident from many fresh and old corpses discovered while clearing the entire camps. Also The houses of the 2 spiritual leaders/herbalists ( *Dibias* ) that took to their heels were destroyed. Furthermore , the shrine of the wanted terrorist Amobi Chinoso Okafor AKA Temple where human sacrifices are being made was destroyed. The Joint Task Force neutralized 2 IPOB/ESN members and four of the criminals were arrested. Items recovered from the camps includes different denomination of the Biafra currencies, one new power bike, four motorcycles, solar panels. Others are POP cements and petroleum tanker suspected to have been hijacked from hard working Igbo owners trying to make a living.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations. All law abiding and good citizens of the South-East region are enjoined to act against these devilish terrorists by providing timely, credible and reliable Information which will lead to ending the menace of insecurity occasioned by activities of the terrorist group in the region. Do not be a victim of this sacrilegious criminals descrecrating Igboland.”