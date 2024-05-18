Arteta Banks on Help from Moyes to Clinch EPL Title

Arsenal faces Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with a slim chance of clinching their first Premier League title in two decades. For Mikel Arteta’s side to triumph, they must secure a victory and hope for a favor from West Ham, who need to prevent Manchester City from winning at the Etihad.

This scenario sets the stage for a dramatic conclusion to the season. The Emirates Stadium will host a sold-out crowd, including the legendary 2003/04 Invincibles team, who could witness a historic moment for the club.

Arteta, reflecting on an impressive season, expressed his excitement and noted the potential influence of his former manager, David Moyes, now leading West Ham. A favorable result for West Ham would significantly boost Arsenal’s title bid.

The Spaniard said: “He’s [Moyes] been instrumental and so important in my career, not only as a footballer but as a person as well.

“He could help us to fulfil our dream and my personal dream to win the Premier League. That would be unbelievable and always be in my memory.”