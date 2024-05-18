Tinubu Appoints New Pro-Chancellor for Nnamdi Azikiwe University

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe as the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing board for Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State. This decision marks a significant administrative change for one of Nigeria’s prominent universities.

Mbadiwe, a respected figure in Nigerian public service, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His appointment is expected to foster enhanced governance and strategic direction at the university, promoting academic excellence and infrastructural development.

The newly appointed governing board also includes several distinguished members: Adaobi Chidera Obioha, Hon. Barr. Ibrahim Zailani, Lukman Abimbola Bello, and Prof. Stephen Unachukwu Chuka. Each member brings diverse expertise and a commitment to improving the educational standards and operational efficiency of the institution.

Obioha is recognized for her contributions to educational initiatives and community development programs. Zailani, a legal expert and former lawmaker, adds his legislative experience to the board’s legal and policy framework. Bello, known for his work in public administration, is anticipated to provide insights into efficient university management. Chuka, an academic with extensive research credentials, is expected to enhance the university’s academic policies and research capabilities.

The new appointments are part of President Tinubu’s broader strategy to rejuvenate Nigeria’s higher education sector. The government aims to improve educational infrastructure, foster innovation, and ensure that Nigerian universities remain competitive on a global scale.