Troops Foil Kidnap Attempt, Neutralize IPOB Members

Troops of Operation UDO KA on Friday 17 May 2024 foiled an attempted kidnap of another law-abiding South Easterner (names withheld) at Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State.

The troops while on routine patrol at Umuaka, along Road Orlu-Owerri, were alerted of the kidnap incident and the escape route of the kidnappers. The troops swiftly pursued the kidnappers and made contact with them. In the fire fight that ensued, the troops professionally neutralized one of the kidnappers and injured two others despite their attempts to use passer-by as human shield. The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle with two loaded magazines and a motorcycle.

Similarly, troops in conjunction with personnel of Naval Base, Oguta neutralised a member of IPOB/ESN terrorist group at Amagberedere village in Oguta LGA of Imo State.

During the raid operation conducted to the suspected hideout of the dissidents, the irredentists opened fire on sighting the troops but the soldiers responded appropriately and in the process neutralised one of the terrorists and recovered one pump action shotgun and two cartridges.

While commending the good people of Umuaka and Oguta for providing timely intelligence, we continue to encourage the general public to provide timely information that will lead to the arrest of these criminal elements terrorizing the law-abiding and peace loving Ndigbos. The Force Commander, JTF SE Operation UDO KA Major General Hassan Dada beseech the support of all for restoration of peace in Imo State and the South East in general. Any information of security value could be passed to the military by using your phone to dial 193 and Press Number 2 for quick intervention.