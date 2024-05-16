APC Accuses Muftwang, Plateau Speaker of Coercing Lawmakers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, and the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, of coercing APC lawmakers to sign post-dated resignation letters as a pre-condition for their inauguration as members of the House of Assembly.

The party revealed that nine lawmakers that succumbed to the intimidation and coercion, and signed the demanded post-dated resignation letters and verifying affidavits were inaugurated by the Speaker as members of the House of Assembly on April 5, 2024.

The APC also stated that seven members-elect who refused to submit to this illegality were denied inauguration by the Speaker.

This was contained in a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

The statement read in part, “We condemn this brazen act of Governor Muftwang and Speaker as utterly outrageous, anti-democratic, illegal and a vile contempt of the binding judgement of the Court of Appeal that ordered the inauguration of all 16 APC members-elect as members of the House of Assembly. We wonder why Governor Muftwang and Speaker Dewan are unwilling and seemingly terrified to comply with a valid judgment of the Court of Appeal but would rather resort to illegal and underhand tactics to intimidate, blackmail and cajole members to sign post-dated resignation letters in violation of the laws of our land.

“The continued refusal of the Speaker to inaugurate the remaining seven APC members who have stoutly refused to submit to this illegality has become a clear and present threat to the peace and stability of Plateau state. Constituents of yet-to-be-inaugurated members are becoming increasingly restive and may resort to peacefully protesting the unlawful refusal to inaugurate their own elected representatives. This is avoidable and must be avoided. The good people of Plateau state deserve to live in peace and security. Governor Muftwang bears a solemn duty to govern fairly, maintain peace and security, uphold the law, and do justice to all, irrespective of political differences.

“We call on the Speaker to unconditionally swear in the remaining seven APC lawmakers without further delay in keeping with the Judgment of the Court of Appeal.”