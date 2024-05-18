I’m Not Distracted by Rivers Political Crisis – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said he remains committed to his ministerial duties despite the political turmoil in Rivers State.

During a project inspection in Abuja on Friday, May 17, Wike emphasized that his attention is firmly on the nation’s capital.

The ongoing discord with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, which began in October 2023 when some lawmakers initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara, has not diverted Wike from his responsibilities.

The former Rivers State governor addressed journalists during the tour, highlighting that any distraction would have hindered the progress of several key projects now ready for inauguration.

“I am not distracted. If I’m distracted, you won’t see this performance here. I focus on my work. I am the Minister of the FCT, and the works are going on. So, why would I be distracted? I don’t even think about it all,” he said