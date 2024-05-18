Why Laporta is Furious About Xavi – Report

Journalist Santi Gimenez, reporting through AS, has shared a tale of tension between Joan Laporta and Xavi, sparked due to the latter’s statements in a press conference before the Almeria match.

The reporter mentions that there were three specific remarks from Xavi that caused Laporta’s patience to shatter like glass, igniting a storm of anger that threatened to diminish the bond between the management and the coach.

Since Xavi spoke on Wednesday, the management’s mood around the manager has shifted dramatically, with reports indicating widespread discontent about his future with the club.

Despite Barcelona’s financial woes, there is a belief within the team that they have assembled a formidable squad. The management feels this potential has not been fully tapped and that the team should be performing better.

As of today, Barcelona are yet to make a final call on Xavi’s fate, but it seems likely he will be dismissed and there are three reasons for it.

The first bone of contention arose from Xavi’s comments about the team’s direction.

“The way forward is to change because otherwise we will continue in the same way and we will not improve,” said the manager

According to board insiders, Xavi suggested that significant changes were needed and warned of stagnation if things did not improve. This was seen as a slight against a team perceived to have greater potential.

The second issue revolves around the coach’s complaints about squad investment. The board argues they have invested heavily, acquiring 24 players for €260 million, even resorting to financial manoeuvres to do so.

The third gripe relates to Vitor Roque as Xavi expressed a preference for his arrival in July.

However, the sports commission claims the manager urgently requested his arrival when Gavi was injured and Robert Lewandowski was struggling to score, citing a need for an attacking presence.

Interestingly, the manager spoke otherwise and Laporta did not like talking about these issues in public, especially after positive talks regarding his future a few weeks back.

