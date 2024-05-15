Abure Extends Olive Branch to Ajaero

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has extended an olive branch to the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

Speaking at a press conference, Abure urged Ajaero to put aside whatever difference he may have against him and join ranks for the interest of the people.

This was as he lamented the current economic hardship in the face of unemployment and poor minimum wage.

Abure said, “I must also put on record in this Press Conference and state clearly that I, Barrister Julius Abure is not an enemy in the struggle for a New Nigeria. I have demonstrated this before, during and after the 2023 general election. I have provided selfless, fearless and result-oriented leadership for our party since I assumed the leadership of our party in 2021. The Nigerian people have a common enemy which I refer to as the ruling oligarchy in Nigeria. They have held the country captive and ensured that our common patrimony is stolen.

“For us, we feel that all the bickering, fights and attacks on the leadership of the Party is absolutely unnecessary. Moreso that they are anchored on falsehood, motivated by inordinate ambition and selfish interest. It is therefore in our collective interest to put all our energies and resources together and begin to fight our common enemy and reposition our party for better performance. We must create an enabling environment to capture power and use same for the betterment of our people.

“Consequently, I want to appeal to first, my own brother, friend and Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC whom we have worked together in the trenches over the years in the struggle for the workers, to put aside whatever may be his grievances and let’s work in the interest of our people. Fighting the Labour Party at this time is uncalled for and unwarranted especially at this time when the working people of Nigeria are suffering. As we speak today, minimum wage is still N30.000. There are unfair workers practices by employers across the country. The inflation in Nigeria is unprecedented. Unemployment and underemployment are unimaginable and unacceptable. The welfare of workers are swept under the carpet and nobody talks about workers welfare. So for us, we need to team up together in other to be able to fight for better working conditions for our people. We need not waste or dissipate our collective energies in fighting ourselves over nothing.

“Secondly, this is the first time the Labour Party will be having a very successful outing in the political space. In the history of the party, we have a governor in our kitty, 35 House of Representatives members, 7 Senators and several other members in the various Houses of Assemblies across the country.

“I think we could consolidate on this and use what we have to get what we want. I had thought that we can use our representation in the National Assembly currently to begin to fight the cause of workers, fight the cause of Nigerians and see if we can get a better life for our people. It is on the basis of the foregoing that the current energy the NLC is dissipating in attempting to take over the leadership of the party is unnecessary and will therefore lead us to nowhere.

“NLC should learn from the Scandinavian countries such as Brazil as well as the UK and Australia where the working people of the country were able to capture power and provide welfare and alternative government policies that have enhanced the living conditions of their people. In these countries, the Labour Movement is a very big resource to the Labour. mobilisation of members to the party and also for capacity building for its members. All of these are available arsenals which can be deployed and used for the growth and development of our party and our people. Thirdly, a good student of history who has tried a route the first time and fail will rather avoid such a route. The NLC should know by now that the attempt being made to take over the leadership of the party will not work.”