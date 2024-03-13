You Cut Corners to Make Daughter Eligible for UTME, JAMB Registrar Knocks Woman

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has accused one Mrs. Ifeanyi Eke of cutting corners to make her 15-year-old daughter eligible to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Concise News recalls that Eke dragged JAMB to court for N100m on the grounds that a staff of the board was contacting her daughter with inappropriate text messages.

Addressing pressmen, Oloyede stated that the person that allegedly contacted the 15-year-old was not a staff of JAMB.

He said, “The person is not our staff, he is not even a staff of the centre, he is a co-student. He is just like a candidate, an undergraduate in one of the Universities

“And talking about our data, nobody has access to our data. The person got the information from the phone of the underage girl.

“How was your girl of 15 years ready for University now? If she is law abiding as she claimed. The law today is that you must spend six years before primary school, six years in primary school and six years in secondary school. By that time, you are 18.

“But when you reduce three years, you must have cut corners to make a 15-year-old child ready for university education.

“We will meet her in court, it is for the court to decide whether she deserves that money.”