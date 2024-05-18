Lagos Begins Reconstruction of Alapere Pedestrian Bridge

The Lagos State Government has initiated the reconstruction of the Alapere/Estate Bus Stop Pedestrian Bridge, with preliminary works already underway.

Following a thorough assessment and integrity test, the new design promises increased vehicular headroom, addressing long-standing concerns about traffic flow and safety.

To manage the expected disruptions, additional traffic officers will be deployed to the area. The government is also preparing a comprehensive traffic management plan, details of which will be communicated to the public shortly.

Renowned construction firm Julius Berger has been contracted for the project, ensuring that the bridge meets the highest standards of safety and durability. The reconstruction aims to enhance pedestrian safety and improve overall traffic conditions in the bustling Alapere area.