TCN Improves Power Transmission Through Kano Region

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has made undeniable efforts in achieving improved bulk power transmission to the distribution load centers within its Kano Region through continued and sustained project implementation.

The projects are both greenfield and brownfield in nature and are at different stages of completion, in line with the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP) of the present Management.

TCN continues to show commitment to its grid expansion goal through the execution of projects in the Kano Region and within the nation’s transmission network. The transmission projects include the construction of new transmission substations, upgrading the transmission capacity of existing substations digitization of the control room, and reconductoring transmission lines, among others.

The Kano Region of TCN spans states in the North West, North East and an International line supplying electricity to Niger Republic. The states under the Kano Region of TCN include Kano, Katsina, Jigawa States, and some parts of Bauchi State, including Gazaoua (Niger Republic).

Recently, the Region took delivery of a number of transformers, their components/accessories and other transmission equipment to complete various projects across its substations.

This year, some of the completed, ongoing and proposed projects within the TCN Kano Region franchise are as follows:

– Kumbotso 330/132/33kV Substation received 300MVA and 100MVA power transformers for both and 20 truckloads of transformer accessories

– Dakata Substation received and installed a 100MVA power transformer with six truckloads of transformer accessories

– Dan Agundi Substation received a 100MVA power transformer with six truckloads of transformer consignment.