Ekiti Govt, Cavista Holdings Sign MoU to Boost Cassava Farming

In April, the Ekiti State Government took a significant step towards agricultural transformation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cavista Holdings (through its subsidiary- Agbeyewa Farms Limited) to establish a state-of-the-art cassava farm spanning 100,000 hectares within the State and worth billions of Naira.

The MOU was signed by Governor Oyebanji and the Chairman of Cavista Holdings, Niyi John Olajide on the sidelines of the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit currently ongoing in Dallas, USA where Governor Oyebanji articulated Ekiti state’s vision for creating an enabling environment for investments and agricultural advancement through strategic partnerships.

Governor Oyebanji expressed gratitude to Cavista Holdings for its consistent commitment to Ekiti State, which has led to several success stories in the tourism and agriculture sectors, thereby increasing job opportunities and internally generated revenue in the state. He also assured other potential investors of the state’s support for the private sector and urged them to explore the vast opportunities available in the state, particularly in tourism, mining, Ekiti Knowledge Zone, and the Special Agriculture Processing Zone.

Governor Oyebanji described the MOU as a testament to his administration’s commitment to the continuity of programmes and projects of the immediate past administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi as enunciated in Ekiti State’s 30-year development plan.

Mr Niyi expressed his enthusiasm about implementing the MoU due to the success of previous partnerships with Ekiti State Government on tourism through Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort. He also expressed his delight at the alignment of the visions of Cavista Holdings and Ekiti State Government whereby Mr John Olajide seeks to create jobs and Ekiti State seeks to create vast investment opportunities.

This collaboration between the Ekiti State Government and Cavista Holdings marks a significant milestone in the journey towards agricultural transformation and economic empowerment in the region. It is poised to catalyse growth, drive innovation, and position Ekiti State as a beacon of agricultural excellence in Nigeria and beyond.