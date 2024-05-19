Reasons for West Ham to Help Arsenal Win Premier League

Arsenal are looking for a favour from West Ham United on the final day of the Premier League season. The Gunners go into the final day two points behind Manchester City at the top of the table with City taking on the Hammers at home, while Arsenal host Everton.

All City need to do is win the final game to clinch a fourth straight title, but anything other than victory and three points for Arsenal would see the Gunners lift the crown for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal looked to be all-but out of it when fierce rivals Tottenham lost 2-0 to City on Tuesday night. But unlike their north London rivals, West Ham might well have a bit more incentive to do the business against City than the Lilywhites did, which caused such consternation amongst fans and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

David Moyes’ swansong

It will be David Moyes’ final game in charge of West Ham, with Julen Lopetegui to take over ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. Moyes has been in charge for four-and-a-half seasons, on top of the half season he had in 2017/18 too, taking charge of 260 matches in east London.

Sunday’s clash with Manchester City will be his 261st and last as the Hammers’ head coach. It has been an amicable parting of the ways, with Moyes’ contract running down and not being extended, but the players and the fans would surely love to give him the best send off by picking up three points in his final match. Continue