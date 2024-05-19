LASEMA Put Out Fire at Honeywell Depot

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has put out a fire that broke out at Honeywell Depot, Ijora Apapa Local Government Area in the early hours of Saturday.

In a statement signed by LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu , the fire engulfed petrol pipe lines.

The LASEMA Perm Sec said, “The combined efforts of the Agency responders comprising Sari Iganmu, Isolo and Ajegunle Fire Stations, Nigeria Port Authority, Federal Fire Service and LNSC ensured that the fire was put out.

“There were no casualties. Post-fire assessment to be carried out while the operation has been concluded.”