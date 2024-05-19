Troops Neutralize Eight Terrorists, Thwart Kidnap Attempts

Eight terrorists have been neutralized by troops of the Nigerian Army who also thwarted multiple kidnap attempts, and recovered significant arms cache across various regions on Friday.

Some of the regions were the troops were active included, Zamfara, Imo, Sokoto, and Borno.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Nigerian Army.

It read, “In Zamfara State troops responding to a distress call about terrorists’ activities at Yar Sabiya Wuya District in Aka Local Government Area of Zamfara State, swiftly engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle. The terrorists overwhelmed by superior firepower abandoned 27 kidnap victims during the battle resulting in the rescue of the hostages. One of the kidnap victims, who sustained a gunshot wound, was promptly evacuated to nearby medical facility for treatment.

“Also in Zamfara State, troops carrying out clearance operations based on actionable intelligence on activities of terrorists in Gurusu, Kisema, and Gana Villages, Nasarawa District, Bukuyyum Local Government Area, made contact with the terrorists, neutralizing two and recovering two motorcycles. Troops are on the trail of the overpowered terrorists who fles the scene of the encounter.

“Similarly, in Imo State, troops on patrol around Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State foiled an attempted kidnap of Prince Chinonso Meremikwu. During the operation, one terrorist was neutralized, while two others escaped. The gallant troops recovered one AK-47 rifle with two loaded magazines and one motorcycle.

“In Borno State, troops conducted an offensive operation against terrorists’ enclave at Forfor Village, in Damboa Local Government Area, neutralizing one terrorist and recovering one AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, and seven bicycles. Further exploitation by the dogged troops at Tuga led to a fierce encounter, resulting in the extermination of two terrorists and the recovery of another AK-47 rifle, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, and eight bicycles.

“In Sokoto State, troops in conjunction with the Department of State Service, responded to a distress call about a kidnap attempt by terrorists, who had mounted a blockade along Road Kwanar Isa – Shinkafi in Isa Local Government Area. The troops moved swiftly and engaged the terrorists, neutralizing 2 extremists, and causing the others to flee.

“These successful operations accentuate the commitment and effectiveness of the troops in combating terrorism and sundry other crimes to ensure the safety of citizens across various regions.”