FAAN Clarifies Airport Access Gate Fees, E-Tag System

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has issued detailed guidelines on the payment of access gate fees and the use of electronic tags (E-Tags) at airport entrances. This initiative aims to streamline the entry process and reduce congestion at key airports.

Motorists entering the airport environment through access gates are required to pay a fee. Payments can be made either in cash or via card using point-of-sale (POS) terminals at the gates. To facilitate quicker access, FAAN has introduced the E-Tag system, a device affixed to the vehicle’s windshield that allows for electronic fee collection.

The E-Tag enables vehicles to pass through access gates without stopping, as it communicates wirelessly with the collection system to automatically deduct the fee from a prepaid account or registered payment method. This technology is currently implemented at Lagos and Abuja airports, while other airports continue to use sticker systems for access.

E-Tags are not mandatory, and motorists can still choose to pay per entry with cash or card. However, the E-Tag is registered to a specific vehicle and cannot be transferred. It remains valid for one year and must be visibly attached to the windshield on the driver’s side.

Additionally, purchasing an E-Tag does not exempt motorists from paying parking fees within the airport premises. Only VIP tags allow access to the VIP car parks, with standard E-Tag holders required to pay standard parking charges.

E-Tags can be purchased at designated offices, such as the HOD Commercial Office at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This new system is expected to enhance efficiency and ease of access at the nation’s busiest airports, aligning with FAAN’s broader goal of improving operational processes and passenger experience.