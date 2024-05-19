NUJ Commends Abiodun’s Appointment Of Journalist as Head of Service

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) South West Zone has commended the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on the appointment of Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, as the Head of Service.

It would be recalled that Onasanya, a leading journalist in the service of Ogun State Government, was recently appointed by the governor as the 20th Head of Service.

In a communique issued at the end of the zonal meeting of the union held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday, Abiodun was lauded for appointing Onasanya as the first journalist to become Head of Service in the State.

The NUJ also praised the governor for his unflinching support for the Ogun State Council of the Union since his assumption of office in 2019, calling on other State Governors to emulate Abiodun’s exemplary gesture.

“The leadership of the NUJ Zone B specifically appreciated the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for appointing a journalist, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, as the first NUJ member to be the Head of Service of the state.

“The Union appealed to other state governors to magnanimously elevate qualified journalists/information officers to the position of permanent secretary, Head of Service and other key public offices,” the communique reads in part.