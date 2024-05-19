Adeleke Launches Probe of Odeomu Accident

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has expressed sadness at the reported road accident and public reaction that claimed lives at the Odeomu area of the state.

According to him, the incident is regrettable, especially with the loss of lives involved.

This was as he called for thorough Investigation and consequent action from relevant agencies in view of negative public reaction.

Adeleke however appealed to the public to be patient as the government will get to the root of the matter and ensure that the law takes its course.

“I appeal to our people at Odeomu to remain calm. Action is already ongoing by the Police. The law will take its course”, the Governor noted.