NAFDAC Raids Unregistered Cosmetics Shops in Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down three cosmetics shops and raided others, targeting the sale of unregistered “Dr. Teal’s” brand cosmetics.

The enforcement operation took place at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Egbeda, and Ikeja areas.

According to a statement by the NAFDAC, the enforcement followed a complaint from the “Dr. Teal’s” trademark holder regarding potential counterfeit products.

“Two suspected shops along Excellent Line at the Trade Fair Complex were targeted, resulting in sealed shops and invitation letters issued to attendants.

“Another shop called Cubana Stores (Global Venture) located at Phil Hallmark Plaza, was sealed for stocking and selling the moisturising body and bath range of the alleged unregistered Dr. Teal’s brand.

“At Okas Global Link Ltd, where large cartons of Dr Teals and other unregistered products were discovered and suspected to be the distributor, over 200 cartons of various ranges were confiscated.

“Shop owners found guilty of selling unregistered products face penalties of up to ₦5 million, as outlined in NAFDAC’s regulations. The raids targeted specific products, focusing on “Dr. Teal’s,” to prevent distractions and ensure efficient enforcement.

“NAFDAC reiterates the health risks associated with fake cosmetics, emphasising the potential dangers of using products containing harmful substances like MERCURY or HYDROQUINONE.

“Shop owners are being questioned as part of ongoing investigations.” the statement concluded.