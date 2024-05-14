Ekiti Govt Disburses N400m Grant to Micro, Small Enterprises

In a bid to alleviate the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ekiti State Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Omotayo Adeola, has announced the commencement of the second phase disbursement of over N400 million to 922 Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

This initiative, operating under the Ekiti State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (EK-CARES), follows the approval of Governor Biodun Oyebanji. The grant aims to provide financial relief and support to MSEs grappling with the pandemic’s fallout.

The disbursement is segmented into three categories: credit grants for 170 businesses under Disbursement Link Indicator (DLI) 3.1, operational grants for 652 businesses under DLI 3.2, and Information Technology enhancement grants for 100 beneficiaries under DLI 3.3.

Governor Oyebanji’s endorsement of these grants underscores the state administration’s dedication to nurturing the MSME sector. Beyond financial aid, the initiative seeks to bolster economic development, foster job creation, and promote youth empowerment.

The disbursement signifies a concerted effort by the Ekiti State Government to provide targeted assistance to MSEs, recognizing their pivotal role in driving local economies and ensuring resilience in the face of external shocks like the ongoing pandemic.