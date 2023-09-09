Wike Rises at Expense of His Helpers – Bwala

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, has said the Minister of nthe Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has never been loyal to anyone that helped him.

In a post on X, Bwala listed former Rivers State governor whom Wike succeeded, Rotimi Amaechi, former president Goodluck Jonathan and wife Ebele Jonathan as those who at a time helped Wike.

Bwala also revealed how Wike allegedly deceived the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during the just concluded presidential election.

Bwala, who also stated that Wike often rises at the expense of his helpers, made this known following the appointment as FCT Minister which Wike bagged courtesy President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Verifiable facts. Wike allegedly, has never been faithful or loyal to anyone that helped him; Rotimi Amaechi, Patience Jonathan, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. In fact he deceived Peter Obi that he will support him, deceived Baba Obasanjo in London that he will support Peter Obi, deceived some members of his Gra gra 5 that he will support Obi; lied to Nigerians that APC is a cancer and he will never support APC government. While doing all this he was secretly negotiating his selfish ambition. He is more disloyal to PDP than anyone he accuses. His weapon is Benjamin Franklins. Imagine a society of Wike’s imagination and wishes? Banana republic

“Check it, every of his rise to fame has always been at the expense of those who helped him. Unfortunately for him, now he has found himself under a politician who knows every side of the political coin. In his small mind, he thinks while pretending to be loyal to Tinubu, he will scatter PDP and take control of the party in other to advance his presidential ambition against PBAT. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu must be smiling like a mouse that was served cookie and a glass of milk without asking for it.”