Kyari Announces Destruction of 600 Illegal Refineries

Mele Kyari, Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), announced that the company has dismantled over 600 illegal refineries over the past two years.

During a weekend stakeholder meeting with the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists in Lagos, Kyari also revealed that NNPCL had removed 5,800 unauthorized connections to Nigeria’s crude oil pipelines in the same period.

Kyari projected an increase in the country’s oil production to 1.7 million barrels per day in the coming months, up from April’s 1.28 million barrels per day. He underscored the importance of combating insecurity in the oil and gas sector to boost production.

“How do you increase oil production? Remove the security challenges in our onshore assets. As we all know, the security challenge is real. It is not just about theft; it is about the availability of the infrastructure to deliver the volume to the market.

“No one will invest in oil production when he knows the production will not reach the market. Within the last two years, we have removed over 5,800 illegal connections from our pipelines and over 600 illegal refineries—cooking pots or whatever they were. You simply cannot get people to invest in it until you solve that problem,” he stated.