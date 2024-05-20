I Don’t Collect Bribe – Police PRO, Adejobi

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, declared on Sunday that he does not accept bribes, citing his royal heritage and personal principles.

Responding to a query on social media, Adejobi emphasized that bribery is “ungodly” and leads to the suffering of others. As a prince, he considers accepting bribes a taboo, reaffirming his commitment to integrity in his role.

“Have you taken a bribe before?” Valentine Kruze tweeting as @ValentineKruz14 had asked.

Adejobi, a prince born to Oba Moses Adejobi, the late Olowu of Orile-Owu, in the Ayedade Local Government Area of Osun State, responded via his X handle #Princemoye1, noting, “No. It’s taboo for a royal prince to take a bribe. Taking a bribe definitely makes someone somewhere cry for many reasons, and it’s ungodly to do so.

“Your main purpose in life is to put smiles on people’s faces. It’s Godly and rewarding. It’s my personal principle and a call to duty.

“I preach this to my colleagues and many others always. May we have the grace to remain steadfast and purposeful in life.”