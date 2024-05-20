Ferdinand Predicts Ten Hag Sacking After FA Cup

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his belief that Erik ten Hag will be dismissed as the club’s manager even if he leads the team to an FA Cup victory at the end of the month.

United concluded their Premier League season with a 2-0 win against Brighton, yet Ten Hag remains under significant pressure after a challenging season.

The Red Devils have suffered 19 defeats across all competitions and finished eighth in the league, jeopardizing their chance for European football for the first time since 2015 unless they triumph over Manchester City in the FA Cup final next weekend.

‘The more and more I think about it, win or lose, I don’t think Ten Hag will be there come next season,’ the former United defender said, speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel.

‘I’m not saying that’s what I want, I’m just saying what I believe is going to happen, and I believe that the club are going to look elsewhere I think.

‘I don’t think [winning the FA Cup] changes anything in the eyes of INEOS. I’ve not spoken to anyone there, this is just an assumption, this is what I think.’