Renewed Hope Has Become Hopelessness – Usman Yusuf

Prof. Usman Yusuf, a member of the Northern Elders Forum and former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, labeling it as a source of increased hopelessness.

In a recent interview, Yusuf stated that instead of providing optimism, the Tinubu administration has exacerbated the despair among Nigerians over the past year

He said, “People have lost hope. It pains me to see our people lining up to collect cups of palliatives. Renewed Hope has turned into hopelessness. People have lost hope.

“The last one year has been a year of nothing but deception, destitution and hopelessness.

“From next week, they will start telling us their propaganda. What have they done to benefit the ordinary people? In a span of one year, they have brought millions of people back into multidimensional poverty, they have pushed millions more children out of school because their parents cannot pay their school fees.”

Yusuf depicted the economic management team of the President as “tax collectors” rather than “economists”.

“The economic team, to me, looks more like tax collectors than economists. Taxation does not grow economy; only production does,” he said.