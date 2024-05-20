Alexander-Arnold Cries as He Bids Klopp Farewell

Trent Alexander-Arnold was visibly emotional as he expressed his gratitude to Jurgen Klopp for transforming his life at Liverpool.

Klopp’s final game at Anfield was celebrated with a 2-0 victory over Wolves, followed by a guard of honour from players and staff. The club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, presented Klopp with a specially-commissioned plaque to mark the occasion.

Speaking to Viaplay after the match, Alexander-Arnold acknowledged his emotions, reflecting on the profound influence Klopp has had on his career and family.

“He’s changed my life and everyone around me, my whole family,” Alexander-Arnold said. “This was all possible through him so I can never say thank you enough for that. He made my dreams come true so there’s a big thank you to him for that.

“I’m never emotional, honestly. Ask my family, ask anyone, I’m not emotional, I can’t remember the last time I cried.

“Honestly, I haven’t cried in years so this is very, very, very strange for me. It just shows how much he means to me and the club.”