Fee Hike: We’ll Ensure Students Don’t Drop Out – UNILAG

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, has vowed to ensure that no student drops out of the institution due to the increase in school fees.

The fee hike had led to protest by students early this week who took to the street to air their grievances.

The protesting students were met with force by the police who disperse them using tear gas.

Reacting to the situation, UNILAG shared on X, “Dear students of the University of Lagos, please be assured that you remain the top priority of the institution, and University authorities are committed to ensuring that no UNILAG student drops out due to the recently reviewed obligatory fees.”

In another osot, the school shared, “We have made provisions for indigent students who are unable to make payment of the obligatory fees to register with the Dean, Student Affairs Division (DSA) for further processing.”