Tinubu Meets Von Dr Leyen, Scholz at G-20

President Bola Tinubu, at the G-20 Summit in India, engaged in crucial discussions with key European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Tinubu’s day of diplomatic engagements began with his thought-provoking address to world leaders at the G-20 Summit. He delivered a speech that captured the attention of the global audience, touching on pressing issues ranging from climate change to economic cooperation.

Following this impactful address, Tinubu embarked on a series of high-level meetings with world leaders, solidifying Nigeria’s commitment to international relations and cooperation. His meeting with Scholz emphasized the significance of Nigeria’s partnership with Germany, fostering discussions on trade, security, and collaborative efforts in addressing global challenges.

Continuing his diplomatic marathon, Tinubu held a crucial meeting with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. The discussions between the two leaders focused on strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the European Union, with a particular emphasis on trade relations, economic development, and cooperation in areas such as technology and healthcare.