Ooni of Ife Urges Daughter to Marry in Birthday Tribute

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has celebrated his daughter Adeola’s 30th birthday with a heartfelt social media post on Monday.

In his message, the monarch prayed for God’s guidance over Adeola and expressed his wish for her to find a husband.

Reflecting on his advice over the years, Ogunwusi mentioned that at 10, he spoke to her about education and the future, and at 20, he emphasized the importance of morals and well-being. Now, at 30, his focus is on her finding a life partner.

He wrote, “Princess Adeola, Aanuoluwapo, Atutunini, Bamdefe Ogunwusi, Omo Ojaja II. I am truly grateful for the fulfilling life you have lived. May God Almighty continue to be with you in all your endeavours. Amen!

“When you turned 10, your father would talk to you about school and your future. At 20, he encouraged you to listen and understand the importance of morals and well-being, even as you sought independence.

“Now that you are 30, you are a grown woman. Your father senses that you no longer wish to be advised as independence has finally set in.

“I talked 10 to you and got your subtle independent behaviour in return. I talked 20 to you, and I still got your near-obvious independence behaviour in return. Now I’m talking 30 to a grown woman, so go and bring husband to daddy. With love from the throne of Oduduwa.

“Congratulations, and may God continue to guide you in all your pursuits,” he wrote.