PDP To Unveil Funke Akindele As Lagos Deputy Gov Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will on Tuesday Unveil Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as it’s deputy governorship candidate for Lagos State.

The actress was was last week announced as the running mate of the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Her unveiling for today was contained in a statement issued by Head, Media and Communications, Jandor ’23 Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Ogunleye.

The statement read in part, “The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) will officially announce his running mate and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party tomorrow Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

“Venue Pa Ogunsanya Country Home,

Fuwagboye Courts (by Technical College Grammar School), Ikorodu, Lagos.Time is 11am.”