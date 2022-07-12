APC Govs Will Deliver 22 States For Tinubu – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will deliver 22 states for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Uzodinma, who was in Daura along with eight other APC governors to pay Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari, made the claim while addressing journalists on Monday.

He said: “22 Governors will deliver 22 states because they have done very well.”