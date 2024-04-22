I Don’t Allow People Spray Me Money While Performing – Segun Kuti

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has said he’s the only singer that doesn’t allow people to spray him money when he’s performing on stage.

This was as he revealed that his father, the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, never objected to being sprayed money on stage but was often selective of the kind of currency.

Seun Kuti said this amid the arrest and sentencing of crossdresser Bobrisky for spraying naira on a singer at an event.

He said: “I don’t even like to be sprayed. I’m the only artist that stops people from spraying me. Even my dad, the legendary Fela didn’t prevent people from spraying him but he demanded the denominations he wanted to be sprayed.

“Nobody wey Sunny Ade never sing for so he can be sprayed. Everybody name. KWAM 1 … eh eh. It is the politicians that made spraying a standard behaviour.”