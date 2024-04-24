Tinubu Will Break 60 Year Power Sector Jinx – Adelabu

Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has said the Bola Tinubu administration is committed to breaking the 60 year jinx bedeviling the power sector.

The minister stated this when he received the Senate Committee on Power led by its Chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who visited the Ministry for its familiarization/oversight function recently in the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

“The steps we are taking in the Ministry of Power is in the right direction, it is only a little time, this crisis will be over”.

“We just need to endure and persevere just as in the issue of road repairs and reconstructions, commuters suffer during such period, some even sleep on the road due to road closures or diversions but at the end, commuters enjoy smooth and timely rides to their destination when the work is done”.

“This is the case in power. The issues have been identified and we need more patience and perseverance to get to our eldorado.

Adelabu identified liquidity, huge metering gap, high incidence of electricity theft, power equipment vandalization , funding and operational structure, incessant grid collapse as challenges bedevilling the sector.