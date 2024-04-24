Katsina Gov Tasks Corps Members on Nation Building

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has tasked Corps Members deployed to the State for the one year national service to strive towards nation building.

He also lauded the immense contributions of successive batches of Corps Members to the socio-economic development of Katsina State over the years, especially through Corps Members’ Community Development Service projects and also by increasing the manpower needs in schools and in the industrial sector across the State.

Governor Raddah disclosed this today at the NYSC Katsina State Orientation Camp, while speaking through his Deputy, Alhaji Farouk Lawal Jobe during the swearing-in ceremony of the Prospective Corps Members deployed to the State.

The Governor urged the Corps Members to embrace the opportunities of the Orientation Course to prepare themselves for leadership responsibilities.

“I challenge you to live up to the standard already set by your predecessors. It is my belief that the Orientation lectures will stimulate you to strive for the socio-economic development of our country.

I urge you to see the opportunity of your call to service as a rare opportunity and your commitment to the Oath of Allegiance to your fatherland”, he said.

He also advised the Corps Members to shun cultism, political and religious intolerance with other forms of anti-social behaviour.

The NYSC Katsina State Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad in her address stated that the Orientation Course is the first among the cardinal programmes of the NYSC, which was designed to prepare Corps Members for the challenges of the service year and beyond.

She added that the Orientation Course, which is a regimented environment has over the years been able to inculcate in the youth, the spirit of positive citizenship, leadership values including the ideals of commitment to national assignment, patriotism, integrity, diligence and loyalty to the fatherland.

“I enjoin you to obey all camp rules and regulations as any erring Corps Member will be referred to the Camp Court for appropriate sanctions in line with the provision of the NYSC byelaws”, She added.

The Coordinator also said a total of 1,410 Prospective Corps Members comprising 715 males and 695 females were deployed to the State.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed who was among the dignitaries that witnessed the Swearing-in Ceremony earlier in the day implored the Corps Members to take full advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme and acquire at least a skill while in camp.

The DG added that Skills Acquisition is the remedy to the increasing youth unemployment in the country.

General Ahmed who urged the Corps Members to be security conscious at all times also warned them to obey the cultural beliefs of their host communities.