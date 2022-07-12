Peter Obi: IPOB Agitation Dead, Ploy To Get Power – Gumi

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said the agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has died down because of the emergence of Peter Obi as presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

He said this showed that the agitation for a separate country was all a ploy to get power in Nigeria.

Gumi also said the agitation by the Oduduwa people of South-West has lost momentum due to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He wrote on Facebook, “The 2022 presidential Run is on set ready for Go!

“The just-concluded Eid celebrations in MADA village Zamafara that witnessed banditry and migrations of locals a few months earlier this year had peaceful Sallah celebrations because the locals have gone into a peace treaty with the bandits. Peace works more than violence! People are learning from that. This is politics. So after all the conflict is political.

“The IPOB rhetoric and loud voice of Biafra agitations have muffled out with the emergence of Peter Obi as the Labor party presidential candidate. To them, Igbos have a platform. It’s clear now that the entire IPOB outcry was a political gimmick to get power.

“The Oduduwa clamors have abated also since Tinubu has clinched the APC ticket never to resurface again until probably if he didn’t win the race.

“Northern Ultra conservatives too have no mouth to speak of marginalization or suppression of representation, the NNPP kwankwaso has satisfied that segment of the society. No more claims of candidate suppression and manipulation.

“Those cosmopolitan nationalists and full democrats can finally say that the people’s Democratic Party also represented their aspirations. The late National Security Adviser General Andrew Owoeye Azazi once blamed the PDP’s zoning and power rotation arrangements for the increased spate of violence in the country.

“Therefore President Jonathan went ahead to disrupt it. This was good for the democrats. The straw that broke the camel’s back.

“Those that are religiously inclined like the American Republican party, have in this race the APC, LP, and other parties that presented the same religion president/ Vice President Ticket or their religious preference candidate as the president.

“Every Nigerian political persuasion and aspiration is well represented and the choice is left for Nigerians to elect. This is true democracy. So we are optimistic that 2023 will bring the maturity of our chosen system of governance to the optimum.

“This is the elephant in the Room, political pundits and commentators are shying way to say. I have no party; I once opposed OBJ, GEJ, and PMB all as politicians publicly because of what I see as bad policies or governance. Nothing personal.

“Our only problem now is whether I.N.E.C. will conduct free, fair, and Transparent Elections?

“Time will tell.

“May Allah bring peace, tranquility, stability, and progress to our Nation. And also give us working frictionless governance. Amin.”