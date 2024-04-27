Yahaya Bello: North Central Group Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention Over EFCC Probe

In an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the North Central Progressive Voice, a Pan-Nigerian sociocultural group, expressed deep concern over recent actions taken by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello.

The letter, signed by the group’s convener, Comrade Umar Gambo highlights the need for President Tinubu to intervene and prevent further escalation of the situation, which they fear could bring the administration to public odium.

The group in Minna the Niger State Capital Saturday 27/4/2024 at the NUJ Press Center Minna addressed a World Press Conference and Took A solidarity walk along the streets Of Minna before Submitting the Copy of the Open Letter to Former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida for onward Communication to President Tinubu.

The letter, dated April 27th, 2024, begins with a respectful greeting to President Tinubu and outlines the organisation’s dedication to upholding the independence of the judiciary and civil society.

It recounts the events of April 17th, 2024, when the EFCC conducted a raid on Yahaya Bello’s home, allegedly in connection with charges of money laundering.

The group expresses concern over the EFCC’s actions and potential violations of constitutional principles and the rule of law.

Drawing attention to a court order issued by the Lokoja High Court on February 9th, 2024, which prohibited the EFCC from arresting or prosecuting Yahaya Bello, the letter highlights the EFCC’s subsequent appeal and the pending motion for a stay of execution.

The group criticizes the EFCC’s decision to secure a warrant for Bello’s arrest from another court while the appeal was still pending, emphasising the importance of due process and respect for judicial authority.

Although EFCC have written to the Appellate Court on Wednesday, April 27, seeking the withdrawal of the Appeal on the Restraining order Granted Alhaji Yahaya Bello earlier by the Kogi State High Court in Lokoja, the group is disappointed and embarrassed by the former’s action.

Legal expert Frank Tietie, speaking in an interview with Arise News, criticized the EFCC’s handling of the case, stating that the commission did not conduct itself properly and urging Bello to exhaust all available remedies.

In similar reaction, Bar. Daniel Bwalla criticised the actions of the EFCC especially the press conference by the EFCC Boss which he described as a Media trial or subjudice.

Several legal experts have also condemned EFCC’s actions, stressing the importance of obeying court orders.

The letter calls upon President Tinubu to use his experience in navigating political challenges to address the EFCC’s unjust attempt to arrest Bello in defiance of a standing court order.

It urges President Tinubu to hold the EFCC accountable for its actions and prevent further violations of Bello’s civil rights, emphasising the importance of upholding due process even for law enforcement agencies.

In conclusion, the North Central Progressive Voice expresses gratitude to President Tinubu for his prompt attention to the matter and assures him of their utmost regards.

This open letter serves as a public appeal to President Tinubu to intervene and ensure that the EFCC respects the rule of law and upholds due process in its actions against former Governor Yahaya Bello.

