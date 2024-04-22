Men Are Crazy But We Can’t Do Without Them – Tiwa Savage

Singer Tiwa Savage has said that men are crazy but women cannot do without them.

The singer said this following her new single featuring singer Simi whom she described as a queen in Afrobeats.

The mother of one made this known during an interview on MTV Live.

She said, “My collaboration with Simi is titled ‘Men Are Crazy But I Still Want One In My Bed.’ The inspiration behind it is that men are crazy but we can’t do without them.

“Simi is somebody that I’ve always wanted to work with. She is a queen in Afrobeats so both of us coming together on such an amazing track is magical.”