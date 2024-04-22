I Failed Trying to Copy Beyonce – Fireboy

Singer Fireboy DML has revealed that he once tried to copy US singer Beyonce but failed at it.

According to him, he came up with the idea as part of effort to nurture his performance.

Speaking to RollingStone, he said: “Right from time, even when I used to write my saddest songs, I used to imagine myself playing them in front of millions of people. I always imagine myself on stage when I write my songs.

“So taking that energy from the studio to stage is really a piece of cake for me. What matters to me is making sure that I have fun. When I enjoy myself, everyone else enjoyed themselves. Step by step, I learned from the greats, I studied; did artist development stuff like vocal training.

“There was a time I tried to copy Beyonce’s routine. But I didn’t last two days.”