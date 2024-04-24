Kebbi Govt Allocates N309.5m for Overseas Scholarships

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has authorized the disbursement of N309.5 million to support 86 students from the state currently pursuing their studies abroad, as confirmed by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isah Abubakar-Tunga. This funding is aimed at covering the educational expenses of these students in India and Egypt.

During a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Abubakar-Tunga detailed that N228.1 million of the total fund has been earmarked for 63 students in India, while N81.4 million is allocated for 23 students in Egypt. He also revealed plans for imminent payments to an additional 50 students studying overseas.

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by Governor Idris to enhance educational opportunities for Kebbi’s youth. Earlier in February 2024, the governor also facilitated scholarship payments to Kebbi students attending 36 tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The Commissioner lauded Governor Idris’s dedication to higher education, recognizing it as a vital component of his administration’s efforts to equip the state’s young population with international educational exposure. He concluded the briefing with prayers for the governor’s continued success and divine guidance in his governance, reflecting the administration’s focus on educational development as a key policy priority.