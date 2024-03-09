Headline

Cardinal Onaiyekan Calls for Restructuring, Decries Constitution Inconsistencies

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
137
Cardinal John Onaiyekan
Cardinal John Onaiyekan

Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, has voiced concerns over the inconsistencies present in Nigeria’s constitution, advocating for a restructuring of power dynamics rather than focusing solely on constitutional amendments.

Speaking at a ‘policy dialogue on new governance structure for Nigeria’ in Abuja, Cardinal Onaiyekan emphasized the necessity of decentralizing power to enhance the efficiency of states. His remarks come amidst the inauguration of the House of Representatives committee tasked with reviewing the 1999 constitution, which aims to conclude its work within a 24-month timeline.

Highlighting the pressing need for structural reforms, Cardinal Onaiyekan asserted that restructuring represents the most viable solution to address the current challenges confronting Nigeria.

He said, “The present constitution, whether amended or not, is riddled with inconsistencies or contradictions, problems when it comes to how religion relates to the nation.

“Which is why it is obvious we must look at it again. So, maybe it is good that we give it a look at changing to a parliamentary system.

“Perhaps we need to find out from those soldiers who introduced the presidential system and threw away the parliamentary system, What were their reasons?”

