Presidency Congratulations to Anthony Joshua on Victory Over Ngannou

The Nigerian Presidency has extended congratulations to heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua following his impressive victory over Francis Ngannou.

According to Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Joshua’s remarkable performance positions him for potential future bouts against Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Onanuga wrote on X: “Congratulations Anthony Joshua a.k.a AJ for knocking out Francis Ngannou in the second round of the heavyweight bout in Riyadh. AJ after the fight has words for the media: “You know what I’ve noticed with you lot (the media). Your life changes when you lose. But when you win it’s just on to the next.

“The heavyweight division is a tough game. We got the job done and people can question me. But I’m not even buzzing with this win. On to the next.

“Next may be a shot with the winner of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.”

Joshua demonstrated his prowess in the ring by swiftly knocking out Ngannou in the first round with a powerful right hand. He continued his dominance into the second round, delivering a decisive right-left hook combination that sent Ngannou to the canvas once again. Despite Ngannou’s efforts to rise, the referee halted the contest, declaring Joshua the victor.

The electrifying match showcased Joshua’s skill and determination, earning him praise from fans and officials alike. As anticipation builds for potential future matchups, Joshua’s triumph underscores his status as a formidable contender in the world of heavyweight boxing.