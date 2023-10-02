Atiku Hails Tribunal for Sacking Nasarawa Gov Sule

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has hailed the tribunal for sacking Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and declaring David Ombugadu as the winner of the March 18 governorship election 8n the state.

The tribunal took the decision on Monday, sacking the All Progressives Congress governor while handing victory to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Reacting, Atiku shared on X, “My warmest congratulations to Mr David Ombugadu of the PDP, who has been affirmed by the election petition tribunal in Lafia, Nasarawa State, as the duly elected Governor of the state. Elections are the cornerstone of democracy, and the people’s will, once determined, should always be upheld. -AA”