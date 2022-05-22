2023: Tinubu Has Mental Capacity, Political Sagacity, Group Tells APC Delegates

The Tinubu Support Group has urged delegates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to vote for its principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the coming presidential primary of the party.

According to the group, through the Head, Media and Publicity, Tosin Adeyanju, Tinubu has the mental capacity, the political sagacity and the economic ingenuity required to steer the Nigeria ship to the promised land.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Dear APC Delegates, Why Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Is The Answer – An Open Letter To All Delegates.’

It read, “Dear esteemed delegates of our dear party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I bring warm solidarity greetings to you all at this point in the history of our nation. Our great party will take a momentous decision that will impact our dear country and the millions of our citizens. You will be called upon at the Eagle Square on the 29th of May to decide on the right person to fly the flag of our party as the Presidential candidate during the scheduled national convention.

“Patrick Henry famously declared that “I know of no way of judging of the future but by the past”. It is with the declaration of Patrick Henry in mind that I am writing to you all on why the choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the answer to a new Nigeria we have long desired. My letter to you all is to seek your vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in this forthcoming convention.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that Asiwaju Tinubu has the mental capacity, the political sagacity and the economic ingenuity required to steer the Nigeria ship to the promised land.

“Hence, I am appealing to all you, our dear party delegates to vote for Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu as the party presidential candidate. The future of this country and that of our children has made Asiwaju the right choice for a time like this when our country needs a tested turnaround.

“As a pro-democracy leader from the NADECO days, Senator in the third republic, two-time Governor of Lagos State and founding member of APC, Asiwaju is the most experienced and most qualified to be the next President of Nigeria.

“It is on this basis that I am appealing to all our elected adhoc delegates, statutory delegates, party governors, senators and party leaders to mobilize and cast your votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu in forthcoming Presidential primaries.

“A vote for him will unite the country, reward party members, improve the standard of living of Nigerians, create millions of jobs and tackle insecurity.”