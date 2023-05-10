PDP Needs To Study Tinubu’s Playbook – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to study the playbook of President-elect Bola Tinubu in order to be able to defeat him in future.

Omokri said this while examining how Tinubu rose to power through a careful plan which he started implementing right from 1998.

He tweeted, “Tinubu has been preparing for 2023 since 1998. He has a former Lagos Commissioner as a top shot at INEC. He has judges he appointed as Governor that are now in the Court of Appeals. He made Lawan Senate President and installed Gbajabiamila as Speaker. One-quarter of Buhari’s ministers are his appointees. He helped the owners of Oando and Alphabets become dollar billionaires. He has turned many journalists from paupers to multimillionaires. He is on excellent terms with army generals and has incorporated family members of leaders of our intelligence agencies into his patronage network.

“With his advanced preparation, the judiciary may even treat him better than INEC did.

“Tinubu and Godswill Akpabio both learnt from MKO Abiola very well. What money cannot do, more money can do. But Tinubu went further than Akpabio in that, apart from Olusegun Obasanjo, no other Nigerian politician has perfected the art of emotional suppression and stooping conquer like him.

“Instead of insulting his intelligence, let us, as PDP, study it and outfox him. We should not be too ashamed to copy his playbook. That is how you become a Chess Grandmaster. You spend months studying your opponents’ plays. We must study Tinubu to defeat him like Erdogan studied Fethullah Gülen and then destroyed his political base.”