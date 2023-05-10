Obidients Didn’t Insult Adeboye – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said those who insulted the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, are not Obidients.

Obi said this after insults went the way of Adeboye following a sermon in which the clergyman expressed the belief that President-elect Bola Tinubu, who defeated Obi in the February 25 presidential election, will fix Nigeria.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Obi said those behind the insults only masqueraded as Obidients.

He wrote, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens.

“While differences of opinion are normal, calculated efforts to create ethnic or religious chasm all in the name of politics should not in any way be tolerated. As a person, I eschew name-calling, insults, and abuses, likewise most of my supporters.

“The suggestion that some in the fringes engage in such conduct casually overlooks the fact that the political opposition deploys such methods to gain undue advantage and create confusion and bad blood. – PO.”