Kano High Court Reinstates Ganduje as APC National Chairman

In a significant development on April 22, 2024, the High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice Usman Mallam Naaba, revoked the suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court’s decision effectively annuls the temporary injunction issued just days earlier, which had suspended Ganduje from his party role.

The initial injunction, issued on April 17, had been a response to actions taken by the alleged ward executives of Ganduje’s own faction within the APC. These executives had purportedly suspended him, prompting legal action. The court’s earlier directive was to preserve the status quo as of April 15, effectively putting Ganduje’s suspension on hold until further review.

Justice Naaba’s ruling today overturned this decision, allowing Ganduje to resume his duties immediately. The court’s move is seen as a pivotal moment in the ongoing power struggle within the APC, highlighting the intense factionalism that can exist within major political parties.

The ruling also serves as a testament to the judicial system’s role in political disputes, demonstrating its capacity to act swiftly in matters requiring urgent attention. The reinstatement has been met with mixed reactions, with supporters of Ganduje seeing it as a victory for justice and his detractors viewing it as a setback for internal party democracy.

This court decision may have significant implications for the APC’s stability and its strategies moving forward, especially with critical national elections looming. Political analysts are closely watching the aftermath of this ruling, anticipating potential shifts in party alliances and strategies as a result.

As the situation develops, further legal challenges and internal party negotiations are expected. The focus now shifts to how this ruling will impact the broader political landscape in Nigeria, particularly in how power dynamics are negotiated within major political parties.