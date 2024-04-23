Obi Never Believed in Labour Party – Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a former director-general of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign, has openly criticized Peter Obi, the party’s candidate in the last election, for his lack of commitment to the party’s ideologies.

Speaking on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’, Okupe described the Labour Party as merely a “special purpose vehicle” used by Obi for his presidential campaign.

Okupe, who resigned from the Labour Party in January citing ideological differences, elaborated that his involvement with the party concluded immediately after Obi’s loss in the election.

He said: “The LP for us — for Peter Obi and I — and those in the leadership of the movement… The party was a special purpose vehicle (SPV). I have never been a labour person, I have never operated on the left before but we needed a platform and this was the only platform readily available to us.

“We thought that if we won the election, there are no fast and hard rules about ideologies. You can always find a shade between the left and the right. You can always move to the centre.

“We were hoping and praying that if we won, we would find a way to come to some consensus with the labour.

“Peter Obi is not a labour person. He is not a leftist person, he is a trader, he is a businessman just like me. I am a liberal democrat, I believe in liberal democracy, I believe in free enterprise.

“I am not a social worker. As far as I’m concerned, my membership of labour expired the moment we lost that election.”